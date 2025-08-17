Dundee Kiltwalk: St Andrews start for final kiltwalk as 4600 people raise huge sums for charity

A Kiltwalk featuring 4600 people which set off from St Andrews today raised over £750,000 for over 500 Scottish charities.

The biggest-ever Dundee Kiltwalk departed from the town’s West Sands in sight of the famous first tee of the Old Course, on a 20-mile trek that passed through Tayport and over the iconic Tay Bridge, before crossing the finish line at Slessor Gardens in the heart of Dundee.

A total of 3000 ‘Mighty Striders’ were joined by 1600 participants who opted for the Wee Wander, setting off from Castle Green, Broughty Ferry, on a four-mile walk beside the River Tay.

Paul Cooney , Kiltwalk chief executive, said: "The majority of our brilliant Kiltwalkers are fundraising for local charities that do vital work in North Fife, Dundee and Angus - and thanks to their generosity, we are on track to raise over £750,000 for incredible local causes. Thanks to the Hunter Foundation underwriting Kiltwalk, every pound donated, including Gift Ai,- goes to the walkers' chosen charities.

The Dundee Kiltwalk got underway in St Andrews (Pic: Elaine Livingstone)

"This year marks our tenth year of Kiltwalking, and the kindness of walkers and their families has been overwhelming."

Shelly McCarthy, charity chief officer at NHS Tayside Charitable Foundation, said: “We are delighted to be a sponsor of Kiltwalk Dundee this year, and proud to have over 300 amazing walkers getting their steps in – together we’re making a real difference for the health of the people of Tayside.”