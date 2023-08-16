Dundee Kiltwalk: trio’s 20-mile fundraising walk for Fife charity Seascape

Evelyn Hickman, Karen Russell and Deanne Brogan, who all work with sight loss charity Seescape, formerly known as Fife Society for the Blind, will complete the gruelling ‘Mighty Stride’ from St Andrews to the city on Sunday.

The team, known as the Seescape Striders, is collecting donations for the organisation which supports over 3,000 people with visual impairments, empowering them to live safely and independently.

All three work directly with people who are blind or have sight loss, and their aim is to support those who use Seescape’s services.

Pictured are Kiltwalkers Karen Russell, Evelyn Hickman and Deanne Brogan (Pic: Submitted)

Deanne, a trainee visual rehabilitation specialist, said she was inspired to sign up for the Kiltwalk after seeing the “invaluable support” the charity offered her own grandparents with their vision loss. In her current role, she has also helped a service user learn how to travel independently using a long cane. The man has not left his home environment unassisted for over 20 years.

Karen told how she decided to participate as a way of getting fitter and raising money for Seescape’s community engagement programme, which includes a befriending service and community activities to help reduce isolation.

Evelyn is Seescape’s sight support team leader and has worked with the charity for 26 years. Karen has been with the organisation for nine years, and Deanne joined earlier this year.The trio has so far raised more than £1,600, and donations can be made online.

Deanne said: “My main reason for doing the Kiltwalk is to raise as much as possible to enable us to continue with the excellent work I see happening daily, but also because Seescape offered both my grandparents invaluable support when it was needed. Seescape is close to my heart for that reason as well as the fact I’m now employed by them and I’m a part of their fantastic team.