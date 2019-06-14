‘Dundee United’ win Cupar fundraising football tournament

It was a tangerine dream at Duffus Park earlier this month, as ‘Dundee United’ lifted the Cupar Cup.

‘Dundee United’, ‘Celtic’, ‘Rangers’ and ‘Aberdeen’ met in the tournament, which was raising funds for the Tarvit Woodland Park Development and playground improvements at local primary schools.

The sun came out just in time for kick-off, meaning the hundreds of people watching could do so without getting soaked.

“It went brilliantly,” said organiser Val el Dieb. “There must have been a good 500 people there. It was good.”

The tournament also honoured former organiser Wayne Melrose, who set up the tournament for seven years. However, he left disappointed, as his Celtic side crashed out at the semi-final stage.

Val thanked MPH Homes for sponsoring the event, the players, managers, sponsors, people who helped and those who supported the event.

Pictures by David Cunningham and Justine Makein.