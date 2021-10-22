Dunfermline: Adsa employee comes to the rescue after Jack Russell locks customer out of his own car

An Asda employee in Dunfermline came to the rescue of a customer by driving him home to pick up a spare key after his dog locked him out of his car by stepping on a key fob.

By Beth Murray
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 5:00 pm

Jane Cuming, the store manager of the George section, overheard the predicament that Robert Smith had found himself in after his Jack Russell, Kelty, stepped on the key fob.

Mr Smith had been filling his car up with petrol when his dog jumped into the well of the front seat, landing on the fob and locking all of the doors – leaving his owner stuck.

He went to the customer service desk feeling a little flustered by the situation and explained what had happened, it was then that Ms Cuming came to his rescue. They live in the same area and she was more than happy to make the six-mile round trip to help out.

She has been nominated for an Asda customer service award for her kind gesture.

Store manager, Jim Hunter, said: "When they got back to the petrol station with the spare key, Kelty was sitting on the back seat again as if he'd done nothing wrong.

"I think in total it was about half-an-hour from when the dog locked the doors to them returning. Luckily it was a cool, wet day and Kelty was absolutely fine.

Jane Cuming saved the day by driving Robert Smith home to pick up a spare key to his car after his Jack Russell, Kelty, locked him out.

"Robert came in the next day with a bunch of flowers for Jane as a thank you. She went over and beyond and we are all proud of her."

