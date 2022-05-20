Dunfermline awarded city status as part of Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations

It becomes Scotland’s eighth city.

Dunfermline and St Andrews were both put forward to the competition, keen to see their heritage recognised and their historical status officially restored, and both bids were supported by Fife Council.

Both were strong contenders, with Dunfermline a growing urban centre and historical capital of Scotland, and St Andrews known worldwide as the home of golf and Scotland’s first university.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dunfermline becomes Scotland's eighth city

Provost Jim Leishman said. “I’d like to congratulate Dunfermline and say thank you to all those who put in so much effort with the bid to get Dunfermline recognised as a city.

“And commiserations to St Andrews and all those who pulled out all the stops to put forward an excellent submission.

“We look forward to being able to say ‘officially’ – Welcome to the City of Dunfermline! “

Dunfermline was one of eight places across the UK awarded city status.

The others were Bangor in Northern Ireland, Colchester, Doncaster and Milton Keynes in England, Douglas in the Isle of Man, Stanley in the Falkland Islands and Wrexham in Wales.

Provost Leishman, said: “The official title of city will give Dunfermline the wider recognition that it deserves as one of the fastest-growing, urban areas in Scotland, offering all the amenities that any modern city could hope for.

“City status will help us grow economically and as a tourist destination and will have a positive impact on Dunfermline and the surroundings.