Dunfermline care home receives surprise visit from Lewis Capaldi's older brother

HC-One Scotland’s The Beeches Care Home in Dunfermline, received a surprise visit on Tuesday, April 9 by Aidan Capaldi, who is the older brother of famous Scottish singer-song writer and musician, Lewis Capaldi.
By Emma Hird
Published 18th Apr 2024
Aidan also known by his stage name Anthony Capaldi is an Ambulance Technician for the Scottish Ambulance Service. However, Aidan is also a rising star himself as an emerging actor having appeared in the short film Haggis and more recently featured in BBC’s soap medical drama Casualty.

The Ambulance Technician attended The Beeches Care Home, much to the surprise of residents and staff. The HC-One Scotland owned care home’s residents and colleagues enjoyed meeting Aidan and gave him a tour around the 40-bed nursing and nursing dementia care home.

Residents and colleagues spoke to Aidan about his job in the Scottish Ambulance Service and his work as an up-and-coming actor. They also spoke to Aidan about what life is like at The Beeches Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Dunfermline community.

The team at The Beeches Care home with Aidan also known as Anthony Capaldi.

Angela Parnell, Home Manager at The Beeches Care Home, commented: “We were delighted to welcome Aidan to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing with him what life is like at The Beeches and finding out more about his career.”

