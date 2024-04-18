Dunfermline care home receives surprise visit from Lewis Capaldi’s older brother

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aidan also known by his stage name Anthony Capaldi is an Ambulance Technician for the Scottish Ambulance Service. However, Aidan is also a rising star himself as an emerging actor having appeared in the short film Haggis and more recently featured in BBC’s soap medical drama Casualty.

The Ambulance Technician attended The Beeches Care Home, much to the surprise of residents and staff. The HC-One Scotland owned care home’s residents and colleagues enjoyed meeting Aidan and gave him a tour around the 40-bed nursing and nursing dementia care home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents and colleagues spoke to Aidan about his job in the Scottish Ambulance Service and his work as an up-and-coming actor. They also spoke to Aidan about what life is like at The Beeches Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Dunfermline community.

The team at The Beeches Care home with Aidan also known as Anthony Capaldi.