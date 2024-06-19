Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dunfermline's famous peacocks will be given the first Freedom of the City scroll at an event later this summer.

On August 28, the city will host a civic event to celebrate the Freedom of the City for its legendary birds. To sweeten the deal, Dunfermline area committee councillors have agreed to commission a new Coat of Arms which will also be unveiled at the event in August.

The birds, which have wandered freely through Dunfermline’s streets for more than a century, were honoured with the city’s first Freedom of the City designation late last year. When the award was confirmed by full council in December, it was revealed that a presentation ceremony would be planned which Provost Jim Leishman said was “very well deserved”.

