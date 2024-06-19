Dunfermline reveals recipients of first Freedom of the City scrolls
and live on Freeview channel 276
On August 28, the city will host a civic event to celebrate the Freedom of the City for its legendary birds. To sweeten the deal, Dunfermline area committee councillors have agreed to commission a new Coat of Arms which will also be unveiled at the event in August.
The birds, which have wandered freely through Dunfermline’s streets for more than a century, were honoured with the city’s first Freedom of the City designation late last year. When the award was confirmed by full council in December, it was revealed that a presentation ceremony would be planned which Provost Jim Leishman said was “very well deserved”.
Councillor James Calder, committee convenor, previously said: “Dunfermline’s peacocks are very important to the city. By awarding them freedom of the city we’re recognising their valuable contribution and encouraging their presence in and around the city. I’m really pleased we’ll have a nice event to unveil the coat of arms and present that well deserved freedom of the city for the peacocks.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.