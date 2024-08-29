Dunfermline's peacocks honoured with Freedom of the City as new Coat of Arms unveiled

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dunfermline’s famous peacocks have been handed the Freedom of the City.

They were the special guests at a civic reception at the Glen Pavilion on Wednesday as Provost Jim Leishman unveiled a new Coat of Arms.

The peacocks were honoured in front of their volunteers at the Peacock Sanctuary in Pittencrieff Park.

Provost Leishman said: “Today, we honour our heritage while embracing our future. The new Coat of Arms symbolises Dunfermline’s rich history and forward-looking spirit.

Provost Leishman with the presentation to the peacocks

“We’re also immensely proud to grant Freedom of the City to our cherished peacocks. Pittencrieff Park and the City of Dunfermline have been synonymous with these beautiful birds for many years.”

Dr. Joseph Morrow, the Lord Lyon, King of Arms, presented Dunfermline’s new Coat of Arms, saying: “The Coat of Arms is a powerful emblem of identity and pride for Dunfermline. It reflects the city’s enduring legacy and its aspirations for the future.”

Suzi Ross, lead peafowl warden, welcomed the honour and praised the volunteers: “ The Freedom of the City has been something I have desired for a long time, and I am delighted that the birds have the recognition they deserve. They have been such a huge part of Dunfermline’s heritage and are much beloved by the community. Our volunteers are extremely dedicated, and we could not do what we do without their support or the unwavering love and support from the community."

The event was attended by local charities, community groups, businesses, churches, schools and military representatives, all joining in to celebrate Dunfermline’s bright future.

Once framed, the Freedom of the City scroll and Coat of Arms will be on display at City Chambers.