The redevelopment of a Kirkcaldy country park has taken another step closer to fruition - thanks to a donation from a Templehall gym.

Dunnikier Country Park Development Group has been edging closer to its goal since it reached £200,000 in September, but after funding from a contributor fell through earlier this year there were fears that the project could grind to a halt - with Fife Environmental Trust grants dependent on meeting community funding targets.

Committee and members of Templehall Gym became aware of the shortfall and offered a donation of £2500 towards the community project - ensuring the next phase could go ahead.

Stephen MacCrimmon, co-founder of the development group, said: “Everyone at Dunnikier Country Park Development Group would like to say thank you to the members of Templehall gym, for their kind donation. I hope they fully appreciate and understand just how much this means to us as this final piece of funding will now release the full funding package, allowing the park to go ahead as planned this year.”

Members of Templehall Gym generously donated £2500 to the Dunnikier Country Park Development Group (Pic: Submitted)

The winning contractor and final design for the Dunnikier Country Park play park is set to be announced later this month.

Gary Meldrum, co-founder of the development group, added his thanks: “A massive thank you to the members of Templehall Gym for their donation. This is a massive step forward for the group as it will trigger the first phase of the new plan and is a huge achievement for everyone involved.”

David Torrance MSP said: “In a time where community support is more vital than ever, acts of kindness such as this serve as a shining example of the power of collective action in creating positive change. Their generosity will have a transformative impact upon the plans for Dunnikier Park.

“Templehall Gym has long been a pillar of our community, fostering not only physical health and well-being, but also a spirit of camaraderie and support amongst its members. It is inspiring to see its members embodying these values and extending their generosity beyond the gym walls to positively impact the wider community. Run entirely by volunteers, the gym has been quietly and unassumingly helping groups across the Kirkcaldy constituency to achieve their goals.”