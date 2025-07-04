Dylan Moran, Milton Jones, Chris McAusland headline new Fife comedy festival

Fife is set to stage a major comedy festival later this year with big names live on stage, and a chance to see some classic comedy films.

The Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline is hosting ‘ALHA-HA-HA-MBRA’ from September 19-26 - its first ever week long event to make everyone laugh.

Headliners include Dylan Moran, Milton Jones along with a host of top Scots comedians. Ticket details are here.

The festival will kick off with a marathon of classic comedy films on Friday, September 19, with the audience also invited to participate in an online poll to decide which movies will be shown. People can also drop in on this movie marathon throughout the day - without charge. The free event is the Alhambra’s thanks to comedy fans for their support over the years.

Saturday, September 20 brings Milton Jones to the stage along with a line-up of new and upcoming comedians.

Jones’ razor sharp one-line puns have made him stand out from the crowd,and generated a huge following on the back of many TV appearances including Mock The Week.

He will also be joined by a quartet of Scottish comedians

Jay Lafferty’s comedy has been described as ‘chocolate-covered hand grenades’, and she has performed on a range of BBC Scotland TV & Radio shows.

Liam Farrelly started stand-up at the age of 17 and had won Scottish Comedian of the Year by the age of 21.

Iain Hume is a regular on the Scottish comedy circuit, confidently and humorously observing life to audiences of all ages.

Mark Nelson’s mix of dark humour, cutting observations, and superb one-liners has firmly established him as one of the UK’s biggest-hitting comedy powerhouses.

On Sunday, September 21, Irish comedian Dylan Moran comes to the Alhambra for the very first time.

Best known for Black Books, the series he wrote and co-starred in, BAFTA and Perrier Award-winning Moran has a multitude of TV and film credits. He will also be joined by a quartet of top Scottish comedians.

Jo Caulfield was voted ‘Comedian’s Comedian of the Year’ in 2021, and recently supported Katherine Ryan at the Alhambra in March.

Gareth Mutch has been making a name for himself across the UK comedy circuit, and Ray Bradshaw is an award-winning comedian, described by Frankie Boyle as 'a hilarious natural storyteller’.

Completing the line-up Paul McDaniel who is a member of the award-winning cult comedy sketch group, Chunks.

The AL-HA-HA-HA-MBRA’s Comedy Festival is rounded off with two shows by Chris McCausland whose profile rocketed on the back after he made history by being the first blind celebrity on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing and walking away with the coveted Glitter Ball.

His show, Yonks, is a masterclass in comedy from someone who is a regular on panel shows like Would I Lie to You, Cats Does Countdown and Have I Got News for You. He also has acting credits for the TV show Me Too! And Not Going Out.