Dysart brass band celebrates Scottish success with concert fundraiser for RNLI

Dysart Colliery Silver Band has arranged the performance at Linktown Church, Nicol Street, Kirkcaldy on Saturday, May 14 to support the lifesaving charity’s month-long fundraiser.

The band recently came third in its section at the recent Scottish Brass Band Championships held in Perth.

As a result, it gained promotion to the second section in the national grading.

Dysart Colliery Silver Band celebrating their recent success

The fundraising concert has been programmed by conductor Kenneth Letham.

Tickets are available on the door £10 each or from RNLI Kirkcaldy branch members.

Claire MacDonald, RNLI fundraising and partnerships lead for Scotland, added: ‘Demand for our services is continuing to rise, with our lifesavers dropping everything to run to the lifeboat station when the call comes.

“Every penny raised during Mayday will go towards ensuring we are ready to save even more lives this year.’