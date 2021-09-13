Dysart Community Hall set to host autism friendly ceilidh in aid of charity

The event, which will be held on Saturday, October 16, from 2:00pm – 4:00pm, has been organised by the Portobello Ceilidh Band will give people with autism a chance to enjoy a traditional Scottish ceilidh that has been tailored especially for them.

Proceeds raised will be donated to Autism Rocks, which is a not for profit charitable organisation that provides help, support, and advice to over 2150 families from all over Fife and beyond.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The autism friendly ceilidh will raise funds for Fife charity, Autism Rocks.

Cath Coutts, who is a ceilidh caller and organiser of the event, said: “We have ran one autism friendly ceilidh before after we were approach by a boy who loved ceilidhs but the sensory experience was overwhelming for him.

"We’re still learning how to provide the perfect experience, but we are thinking outside the box to include everyone.

"People who attend will be given a booklet with pictures of what to expect, and the music won’t be too loud either."

Cath adds that there will be signs with the dances for people who are non-verbal, as well as herself on hand to break dances down to teach people more easily.

"When we will be doing the dances, we’ll listen to the music first and then teach the dance, breaking them down to chunks so it’s not too much for people to process.

"We won’t be swapping partners as well for certain dances, and if people don’t want to be touched we can work around that as well.”

For tickets and further information, please contact Cath Coutts on: 07939 125374 or [email protected] .

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.