Janet Campbell, a resident of Wilby House Care Home in Dysart, celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday, August 29 with a party at the care home where she has been a resident since 2015.

Councillor Ian Cameron presented Mrs Campbell with flowers on behalf of Fife Council and Col Jim Kinloch DL represented the Fife Lieutenancy at the celebration.

Born Janet Tottenham, she was born in Dysart in 1923 and had two sisters and a brother. She married Bill in 1942 and had a daughter, Rae, and a son, Billy. Bill passed away while they were in Spain on holiday and tragically, her son Billy died young in an accident.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism.