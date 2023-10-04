Dysart schoolgirl raises over £1000 with haircut to help Little Princess Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cali Cairns, aged ten, cut 12 inches off her hair in aid of the Little Princess Trust. The schoolgirl, who attends Dysart Primary, was supported by her mum Fiona, and dad Lee as she raised more than £1000 and provided hair for the charity that will be used to make wigs for those in need.

According to Lee, the idea for the fundraiser came out of nowhere – but that didn’t stop Cali from rapidly raising the money .

He explained: “Cali said one night ‘people need these wigs. I’ve got loads of hair, it's not really fair’ and she decided she wanted to do it. Between Cali deciding she wanted to do it and getting her hair cut, it was less than two weeks. She’s managed to put that together with the help of her mum.”

Dysart P7 pupil Cali Cairns,who has raised £1000 for the Little Princess Trust (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Lee said both parents are proud of their daughter, and it seems it might not be the last bit of fundraising Cali does for those in need.

He said: “We’re really proud of Cali, she’s got a heart of gold and just wants to help. This is her first time but I think it’s something she’ll be looking to do more of in the future. She’s quite proud of herself, and rightly so”.

Little Princess Trust is a UK wide charity organisation which provides wigs for children and young people who have experienced hair loss. The charity was founded in 2004 by the family, friends and Hereford Cathedral Junior School following Hannah Tarplee’s diagnosis with a Wilms tumour.

Thousands of wigs have been provided to people across the UK and Ireland aged up to 24 years old. Wigs have been created thanks to donations from people in the UK and following links to salons in Sweden, Bulgaria, Portugal and Germany to provide our free wig provision service abroad.