Dysart Trust’s 60th anniversary appeal for more volunteers to get on board

The community heritage group is hosting a work party for new and existing volunteers in Dysart Town Hall on Wednesday, March 13 at 10:00am , and it is open to anyone with an interest in local history. The group is determined to put a shine on its diamond anniversary year determined and its forthcoming activities, but its future will depend on continuing support from its volunteers and community involvement, said chairman, Ken Robertson.

Last year the trust, which holds a popular summer exhibition in Dysart Town Hall, hit record numbers with over 300 visitors including 80 on Dysart Harbour Sailing Club’s open day. Its exhibition, which features a range of items from local social and industrial history including the colourful embroidered Dysart Wall hanging, was completely revamped last year making it easier for visitors to walk through the displays. The photographic display panels proved especially popular with visitors, many of whom found friends and relatives among the items on show.

There will also be a special Easter Saturday opening for the exhibition in the Town Hall on March 30, from 12:00-4:00pom