Early bird tickets on sale for Jack Vettriano’s Kirkcaldy exhibition

Tickets for Jack Vettriano’s Kirkcaldy exhibition go on sale today.

The first ever opportunity to see his earliest paintings, done under his real name of Jack Hoggan, don’t go on show at Kirkcaldy Galleries until September – but organisers are launching early bird tickets in time for Christmas.

The £5 tickets launch today (Tuesday, December 10).

Jack Vettriano: The Early Years runs from September 4-November 15, 2020, and will celebrate the extraordinary career of one of the world’s most highly sought artists by returning to his roots and the start of his artistic journey.

You may also be interested in:

Police awards for saving pregnant stabbing victim

New restaurant to open in Fife town

Fife weather warning: Strong winds & rain to batter region

It will feature nearly a dozen paintings, signed with his birth name, produced in his formative years before he made the decision to become a full-time artist.

They will be shown alongside major works he created from 1990 until he moved to London in 1998 and will offer a fascinating insight to the process of development and evolution in his work.

There will be more than 50 works on show, including many instantly recognisable paintings such as Bluebird of Bonneville.

Like many artists, Vettriano can sometimes paint several versions of a work and the exhibition includes a great example of this with a version of the famed Singing Butler, which sold for £750,000 in 2004.

The exhibition is being run in collaboration with Vettriano, and is a rare chance to see many of his paintings on loan from private collections.

Early birds tickets priced at just £5 are now on sale – the full price will be £7.50 with under 16s free.

Tickets can be purchased HERE www.onfife.com or at any ONFife box office.