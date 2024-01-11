Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The local authority needs people from a whole range of backgrounds and experience to create a team. If you have decided to change direction in your working life or you have been away from working life for a while, this is an opportunity open to all. Applications open on January 15 here.

There are now over 260 early years officers either in training, or having completed their training who are now in employment. The hands-on training allows apprentices to learn on the job and gives them a greater knowledge of the requirements of the post while enabling them to learn from highly skilled and professional nursery staff.

Councillor Cara Hilton, spokesperson for education, said: “This is a very satisfying career that makes a real difference to children’s lives. It allows people to gain valuable experience on the job and develop new skills. At the same time, they gain essential SVQ qualifications which opens up a range of new career opportunities.”