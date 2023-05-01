It said: “We are carrying out a full investigation into this incident and encourage anyone who may have any information to please get in contact the club. We are currently reviewing all CCTV footage and the club will take appropriate action against any individual or individuals found to be involved.”The statement added: “We are an all-inclusive club and incidents such as this will not be tolerated Any form of discrimination will be looked upon as serious, will not be taken lightly and may lead to disciplinary action by the board of management.”The stance was welcomed by Albion Rovers. In a statement, the club said: “Racist and discriminatory behaviour towards any player, official, staff member or supporter is completely unacceptable. We are grateful to East Fife Football Club for their swift action during Saturday’s match.”