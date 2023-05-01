News you can trust since 1871
East Fife probe claims home fan racially abused Albion Rovers player at Bayview

A Fife football club is investigating claims a supporter directed racist abuse towards a visiting player.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 1st May 2023, 17:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 17:40 BST

East Fife launched the probe at Saturday’s game against Albion Rovers at Bayview Stadium. It was informed of the incident at half time.

The club has urged any fans with information to come forward - and issued a strong such abuse will not be tolerated. East Fife posted a Statement on its Facebook page in the aftermath of Saturday’s 2-1 win.

It said: “We are carrying out a full investigation into this incident and encourage anyone who may have any information to please get in contact the club. We are currently reviewing all CCTV footage and the club will take appropriate action against any individual or individuals found to be involved.”The statement added: “We are an all-inclusive club and incidents such as this will not be tolerated Any form of discrimination will be looked upon as serious, will not be taken lightly and may lead to disciplinary action by the board of management.”The stance was welcomed by Albion Rovers. In a statement, the club said: “Racist and discriminatory behaviour towards any player, official, staff member or supporter is completely unacceptable. We are grateful to East Fife Football Club for their swift action during Saturday’s match.”

East Fife are investigating the weekend incidentEast Fife are investigating the weekend incident
