East Neuk Dook announces return and a new date for bracing festive dip

The much loved East Neuk Dook is back and is set to raise funds for charity.

The dip at Anstruther pier is normally held on Boxing Day but has been moved to Hogmanay because of tide restrictions. It returns after a one-year hiatus and will be held to raise vital funds for Blood Cancer UK, Young Lives v Cancer and Fisher House UK.

The organisations are close to the heart of organiser Fiona Corps after her daughter Jessica, was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukaemia (APML) - a rare blood cancer. That discovery led to her pausing the event in 2023 as the 19-year old received life-saving treatment in Birmingham

Jessica, a medic in the RAF, is now in remission and is back at work. Inspired by the care and support she received, she has also taken on her own fundraising challenges for Blood Cancer UK.

From the archives: East Neuk Dook in Anstruther on Boxing Day 2014 (Pic: Gerorge McLuskie)

Fiona, said: “I’m so excited to bring the Dook back this year to support three charities which are so close to our hearts after what Jessica and our family went through. The East Neuk community has always been incredibly generous, and I’m hopeful we can match or even exceed the £17,500 we raised at our last event.”

The dook has become a tradition in the East Neuk, with locals and visitors gathering in Anstruther to jump off the pier or take on a cold-water plunge to raise money for a chosen charity. With 50 participants taking the plunge, and another 50 embracing the icy waters in a cold water dip, the event promises to be a spectacular way to end 2024.You must sign up to participate by emailing [email protected]

Mairead MacLeod, Scottish fundraising manager from Blood Cancer UK, said: “Blood cancer is the UK’s fifth most common cancer, and fundraising efforts like the East Neuk Dook are vital in helping fund life-saving research. Because of Jessica and others like her, we must continue to provide support for everyone affected by blood cancer. We are incredibly grateful to Fiona, Jessica, and the East Neuk community for their determination and generosity. Together, we can make a real difference.”