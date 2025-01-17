East Neuk Festival: 20th anniversary line-up includes world’s leading musicians

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

East Neuk Festival has unveiled a five-day programme of live music to mark its 20th anniversary.

The long-established and highly regarded event runs from June 25-29, and will bring concerts to a host of locations, offering everything from classical and jazz to folk, and experimental music, performed by some of the world’s leading musicians.

Several festival favourites are returning, along with a number of first time performers.

Donald MacDonald, festival founder and chairman, said: “I find it utterly humbling that we have so much talent at our festival year-on-year, and it brings me so much joy to know that some of these musicians were at the very beginning of their careers when they first performed at the festival, and have since gone on to play in some of the greatest concert halls in the world.”

Pavel Haas Quartet (Pic: Neil Hanna)

Svend McEwan-Brown who has directed the festival since its inception, said the anniversary was one to celebrate.

He said: “In the past 20 years we have seen so much change, in the world – of course – but specifically in music. Undoubtedly things have got tougher, so right now, thinking about how many people have really put themselves out to do something a little special for our 20th festival, I feel we have so much cause to celebrate. We’re still here!

“And more people than ever want to come to festivals and share something extraordinary. The music is the thing and I hope every single person who comes, goes home with a very special memory of an unrepeatable experience here, combining music with this magical place. This festival programme has been three years in the making – I hope everyone will agree that every minute of that, was worth it.”

Returnees include festival favourites Diyang Mei, principal viola of the Berlin Philharmonic, and Sergio Pires, principal clarinet of the London Symphony Orchestra,, who first performed at East Neuk when they were young rising stars.

Thom Smith is coming to the 2025 festival (Pic: Ollie Hayward)

They are joined by four of the world’s finest string quartets: Elias Quartet, The Pavel Haas Quartet, Castalian Quartet and the Belcea Quartet, and the Scottish Chamber Orchestra which has performed at every festival since its inception.

Making their debuts in 2025 are celebrated tenor Mark Padmore and baritone James Newby, and in jazz and folk, the legendary Kathryn Tickell with her band The Darkness, and rising star of the London jazz scene, saxophonist Tom Smith with his septet.

Highlights of the anniversary programme include an opening concert with principal guest conductor Andrew Manze directing the Scottish Chamber Orchestra on a journey through rural Sweden, royal Spain and imperial Vienna.

Music fans can also look forward to all five of Beethoven’s late quartets performed by four of the world’s finest: Elias Quartet, The Pavel Haas Quartet, Castalian Quartet and the Belcea Quartet. Guitarist Sean Shibe will perform three solo concerts in Anstruther, spanning five centuries in the evolution of the guitar from lute to electric guitar. Scottish and French lute music collected in manuscripts from over five centuries ago; music by Bach and Thomas Ades on acoustic guitar; and his own joyous rendition of Steve Reich’s Electric Counterpoint on electric. His performances will be followed by the return of celebrated Oud player Nizar Rohana with a rare solo performance on this ancient instrument.

Nizar Rohana joins the line=up at this year's East Neuk Festival (Pic: Submitted)

Schubert has been one of the most regularly performed composers at ENF over the past 20 years and the festival will feature his three song cycles performed by celebrated tenor Mark Padmore and baritone James Newby, and pianist Joseph Middleton.

The festival will close with all four quartets joining forces to form a ‘mega-star’ chamber orchestra tod play Sibelius’s Andante Festivo alongside the world premiere of Field of Stars by Sally Beamish commissioned specifically for the 16 players.

Anstruther also hosts a weekend of jazz and traditional music concerts including legendary folk artist Kathryn Tickell with her band The Darkening; the Euan Stevenson Trio sharing tunes from Ellington and Evans; and rising star, award-winning saxophonist Tom Smith with his talented septet playing a bluesy, joyful set of jazz tunes.

There will be a grand gathering of Fife community musicians in Bowhouse for the premiere of a new piece by composer and harpist Esther Swift. Musicians of all ages from StAMP - St Andrews Music Project -, Fife Youth Jazz Orchestra, and East Fife Community Ensemble will join Esther and artist Esme McIntyre to devise and perform this piece, telling of stories of the Zulu fishing boats that once thronged the harbours of East Neuk, and their journeys far and wide.