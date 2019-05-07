East Neuk Foodbank issues appeal after donations drop

A foodbank is being forced to purchase more items because of a drop in donations.

Richard Wemyss, East Neuk Foodbank project co-ordinator, said he was buying items “every week” because of the drop, blaming a lack of national media coverage.

“Donations drop during the summer, but this is higher than normal,” he explained.

“I think it’s down to national media coverage. Over the last wee while, there’s been a shortage of coverage because of Brexit.”

Richard said national media coverage of certain issues had provoked a change in the type of donations in the past, noting, for example, that a lot of sanitary products had been donated as that issue picked up a lot of media coverage.

The foodbank experienced its second busiest year last year, which ended in April, handing out 1419 bags of food over to users.

Some people do make cash donations, which means the staff and volunteers at the foodbank can target items that the organisation is running low on.

But Richard explained that, at the moment, the foodbank was short of items “across the board” – everything from tinned meats, vegetables and soups, to pasta and sugar.

But food parcels are not the only way the foodbank is helping people. Users can get help with CVs and job applications, or be signposted to other groups.

Donate by visiting Anstruther Church between 12-4pm on Tuesdays, or 4-6pm on Wednesdays. Donations can also be dropped off at Waid Campus or Co-op.