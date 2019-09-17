East Neuk residents urged to vote for favourite local projects

Fife Council is calling on local residents in the East Neuk to have their say and vote for their favourite local project.

£20,000 has been made available to encourage local people of all ages to come up with ideas to improve the East Neuk and decide how money will be spent in the area to support people in rural poverty and isolation.

The eligible projects have now been put forward to a public vote.

From now till the September 22, people will have the chance to vote online, and there will be a public voting event in Anstruther Town Hall on September 30 where people will be promoting the chosen projects or ideas to others. All ward 19 residents are invited to come along and vote for their preferred option in the town hall from 4.30-8pm.

The project options will be presented between 4.45-6pm and voting will take place between 6-7pm.

People who can’t make it to the event can vote for up to three projects online by registering at fif.communitychoices.scot.

The approach is called ‘participatory budgeting’ and was a recommendation from the Fairer Fife Commission as a way of creating a Fairer Fife, getting people involved and giving them a direct say in where public money can make a difference to their communities.