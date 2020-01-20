East Neuk to feature in BBC ALBA show

The East Neuk is to feature in a BBC show exploring Scotland.

The new series of BBC ALBA show Mach à Seo!/Let’s Go! follows Ramsay MacMahon as he travels around Scotland, trying some daredevil pursuits such as bungee jumping on the way.

In the seventh episode of the series, to be shown on February 20, Ramsay spends two days in the East Neuk, seeing some of its most beautiful spots, learning about its history and hanging out with locals.

Ditching his car, Ramsay walks the Fife Coastal Path between Earlsferry and Pittenweem, gets an adrenaline rush on the Elie Chain Walk, meets with members of a local bowls club to try the sport, learns about the dark history of witch-hunting, and cools off with a dip in the Pittenweem pool.

Ramsay said: “This programme is the perfect antidote to those January blues giving viewers amazing ideas for mini-breaks across the country and at the same time showing the beauty of Scotland’s landscape and nature.

“I particularly enjoyed wild camping, which isn’t always permitted in England.

“I think the freedom to camp pretty much anywhere in Scotland is fantastic.

“We saw so much amazing scenery and wildlife and it’s great that you really don’t need to travel far from the city to feel like you’ve escaped to the wilderness.”

Mach à Seo!/Let’s Go! started on Thursday, January 9, and is on every Thursday until February 27 from 10-10.30pm.

Episodes of the show are also available on the BBC ALBA iPlayer for 30 days after the original showing.