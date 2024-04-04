Youngsters at the Linton Lane Centre met the Easter Bunny after completing the annual trail organised by the Rabbit Braes Development Group and Linton Lane Centre. (Pic: submitted)

The annual Easter trail organised by the Rabbit Braes Development Group and Linton Lane Centre saw many local families attend to enjoy some spring fun.

Unfortunately with the weather not looking so good, this year’s event was moved inside into the Linton Lane Centre, but a good time was still had by all.

Youngsters had the chance to complete an egg hunt and to meet the Easter bunny with some chocolate-y treats to enjoy.

All smiles with the Easter Bunny at Linton Lane.

Lorraine Wilkinson, chairperson of the Rabbit Braes Development Group said: “What a great turn out we had. Unfortunately we had to move the event indoors because it looked like it would rain and the Easter Bunny hates getting wet and muddy.

"Over 100 children enjoyed doing the trail indoors and meeting the Easter Bunny.

“The joint Rabbit Braes Development Group and Linton Lane Centre event was supported by the customers of Kirkcaldy Poundland and the Lodge Templehall 1599.