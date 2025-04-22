Easter fun in the sun at Kirkcaldy's Dunnikier Country Park

The Easter Bunny with visitors Esme and Poppy on the trail at Dunnikier Country Park. (Pic: contributed)

There was a day of fun, laughter and community spirit as families came together for Dunnikier Country Park’s Easter scavenger hunt at the weekend.

The event took place in the park’s recently added fairy and nature trail.

The trail came alive with children and families enjoying the outdoors and the spring sunshine on Sunday.

Those taking part followed clues, searched for Easter eggs and explored the whimsical world of fairies and nature in a celebration of local creativity.

Enjoying the family Easter crafts (Pic: contributed)

As well as bringing the community together, the event helped raise £300 through tombola, face painting and ticket sales with the funds going towards future community events and supporting Forth One’s Cash for Kids charity.

The event was organised by the Dunnikier Country Park Development Group, who say the Easter hunt is just the beginning with more inclusive, low cost community activities planned for the outdoor space in the coming months.

Caitlin Jeffrey, from the group, said: “This was a brilliant example of what we can achieve when we come together as a community. We’re so grateful for everyone who helped make it such a special day — and we’re already excited about what’s to come.”

Yvonne Gilfillan added: “The trail has truly sparked our imagination, and we’re already planning even more enchanting additions. Keep an eye out for new features like tic-tac-toe stumps, a wishing well, a faerie tea party, and even more cosy homes for our woodland critter friends — we’re just getting started!”

Little Ollie welcoming Greg the fairy

The success of the weekend’s event was thanks to the dedication of the volunteers from the development group and the generosity of local supporters.

The organisers would like to give a special thanks to Dunnikier Golf Club for their continued support and the donation of 50 chocolate eggs; Lesley Cowan from the Kwikfit team who donated 50 eggs; Neil Galloway from Natwest, whose £1500 donation through the NatWest DIY SOS Fund helped bring the fairy trail to life; Fife Council’s grounds maintenance team and Fife Coast and Countryside Trust for their ongoing support, advice and contributions and the local schools and nurseries who helped shape the trail by contributing beautifully crafted fairy doors and thoughtful messages that added a touch of magic to every corner.

The development group’s plans to further enhance the park continue apace after they were awarded £15,000 through Fife Council’s You Decide initiative.

The money will be used to create a sensory garden at the park, offering a welcoming space designed for everyone to enjoy time in nature, with a special focus on supporting under represented members of the community.

And they're off... the start of the hunt. (pic: contributed)

The project aims to transform an area of the park into a calming, accessible garden that encourages connection, wellbeing and inclusion.

The group will be working closely with the council’s maintenance team and engaging in further consultation with key stakeholders including The Yard, Seescape, Autism Rocks and Alzheimer Scotland to ensure the garden meets the needs of a wide range of users.

Stephen MacCrimmon, secretary for the group, said: “We’re committed to creating a space that is not only beautiful, but meaningful and accessible to all. This garden will be a lasting place for reflection, joy and connection — and we hope it will be cherished by the community for many years to come.”