Easter treats for penguins and seals at Fife aquarium

The resident seals and penguins at St Andrews Aquarium enjoyed a cool Easter treat last week, taking time out from the weekend sunshine to enjoy a frozen ‘easter egg’ containing their favourite treat, mackerel.

The treats were prepared by the aquarium team when they heard the forecast was for warmer weather last weekend.

In a series of posts and videos released on the aquarium’s facebook page, the Humboldt penguins and Nelly the seal were shown playing with the ‘egg-celent’ icy Easter treats in the water, as well as inspecting them up close.

John Mace, managing director at St Andrews Aquarium, said: “When it’s warmer, frozen fish popsicles are a great way for the animals to cool down and for visitors to the aquarium to enjoy watching them play.

“With it being Easter it only made sense that they were Easter egg shaped.

“The penguins were very curious about their frozen egg and can be seen ‘bopping’ it with their beaks in the water.

“Nelly also seemed to enjoy her afternoon playing with her eggs shaped ball of icy mackerel.”

St Andrews Aquarium is open seven days a week from 10am-6pm, with last entry at 5pm.