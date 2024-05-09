Easy Living Homes host open information event for latest Fife development
Members of Easy Living Homes will be on hand to answer people’s questions on their new 80 property development, Kings Meadow, in Coaltown of Balgonie’s village hall from 1pm to 7pm on Thursday, May 9.
The development will offer a mix of two, three and four bedroom bungalows, together with three, four and five bedroom villas.
The first in Fife to tick all the boxes for sustainable green living by being entirely gas free, and served instead by an energy efficient ambient ground source heat energy system, the development follows on from the sales success enjoyed by Easy Living Homes at its Castle Gait Development in East Wemyss.
Keith Davidson, Easy Living Developments CEO, said: “As this entire development is the first in Fife to feature the energy efficient, ambient ground source heat energy system, we thought it would be a really good idea to run this Information Event so that anyone can come along to find out more.
“With work already started on site, it's all very exciting for the village. We know that prospective buyers may have questions about the energy system, and indeed, anything else to do with our impressive new properties. We hope they will feel free to come along, and with the event running from 1pm to 7 pm, there will hopefully be a timeslot to suit everybody.
“Additionally, the homes at Kings Meadow offer buyers competitive running costs, together with a lower carbon footprint and the option to add solar panels if you choose. EV charging points will also be fitted as standard to future proof homes should residents have, or be considering, an electric vehicle.”
