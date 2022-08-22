Edinburgh Fringe: Fife comedian's joke among the best gags at this year's festival

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funny man, from Burntisland, appeared at number seven in the top ten shortlisted for Dave’s Funniest Joke of the Fringe with one of his puns from his show this year.

Members of the public voted for their favourite from a shortlist created by comedy critics attending hundreds of shows across the city.

Pulsford’s joke was "I sent a food parcel to my first wife. FedEx.”

Comedian Richard Pulsford has one of the funniest jokes of the Edinburgh Fringe this year.

The winning gag was from Masai Graham: “I tried to steal spaghetti from the shop, but the female guard saw me and I couldn’t get pasta.”

Pulsford, who won the UK Pun Championships earlier this year has been performing his eighth solo stand-up show, A Bit More Rich, at theSpace @ Surgeons’ Hall.

He’s also played host for It Just So Happened, an alternative history show featuring a panel of comedy guests during this year’s Fringe.

The local comedian had previously had one of his jokes in the top ten in 2019 – the last time Dave’s Funniest Joke of the Fringe was awarded.

In a tweet on the accolade he said: “I’m pleased to say I've made it into the Top 10 jokes of the Edinburgh Fringe again!

"And for the third time in a row, if you count last year’s unofficial list.”

The Funniest Joke of the Fringe award is now in its 13th year with previous winners including Ken Cheng, Olaf Falafel, Tim Vine, Stewart Francis and Zoe Lyons.