Edinburgh Fringe: Fife comedian's joke among the best gags at this year's festival

A joke by Fife comedian Richard Pulsford has been listed as one of the top gags at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

By Fiona Dobie
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 11:07 am

The funny man, from Burntisland, appeared at number seven in the top ten shortlisted for Dave’s Funniest Joke of the Fringe with one of his puns from his show this year.

Members of the public voted for their favourite from a shortlist created by comedy critics attending hundreds of shows across the city.

Pulsford’s joke was "I sent a food parcel to my first wife. FedEx.”

Comedian Richard Pulsford has one of the funniest jokes of the Edinburgh Fringe this year.

The winning gag was from Masai Graham: “I tried to steal spaghetti from the shop, but the female guard saw me and I couldn’t get pasta.”

Pulsford, who won the UK Pun Championships earlier this year has been performing his eighth solo stand-up show, A Bit More Rich, at theSpace @ Surgeons’ Hall.

He’s also played host for It Just So Happened, an alternative history show featuring a panel of comedy guests during this year’s Fringe.

The top ten funniest jokes of the Edinburgh Fringe 2022

The local comedian had previously had one of his jokes in the top ten in 2019 – the last time Dave’s Funniest Joke of the Fringe was awarded.

In a tweet on the accolade he said: “I’m pleased to say I've made it into the Top 10 jokes of the Edinburgh Fringe again!

"And for the third time in a row, if you count last year’s unofficial list.”

The Funniest Joke of the Fringe award is now in its 13th year with previous winners including Ken Cheng, Olaf Falafel, Tim Vine, Stewart Francis and Zoe Lyons.

A Bit More Rich continues to run at [email protected]’ Hall until August 27.

