The young cast in Kingdom Theatre Company's new Fringe show, Queen Of The New Year (Pic: John Murray)

Kingdom Theatre Company is staging a news work, Queen Of The New Year for two weeks at Greenside Infirmary in the city. It runs from August 4-19.

It’s the latest work from John Murray who has penned a number of shows over the years - previous hits have included The Kelty Clippie The Musical, based on John Watt’s famous Fife folk song, and rock musical Rock Idle.

The company also staged two successful runs of Sinatra: The Final Curtain which John was inspired to write after seeing Ole’ Blue eyes in concert at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, in 1990. It went on to 14 sell-out shows in 2013 and then sold out all 20 shows in a bigger venue the following year.

For 2023, John has a new musical featuring a quartet of talented young Fifers - Zeke Young from Leven; Jaimey Scullion from Dunfermline; Amelie Christie from Comrie; and Theo Hart from Dalgety Bay.

Alan (Zeke Young) doesn’t understand her, and calls her his Chocolate Girl after they met via a dating app which was organised by bestie Kim (Jaimey Scullion) but now Carrie played by Amelie Christie has met Tony (Theo Burt) to complicate matters. Surely it will work out as we hear some great songs along the way? The show features songs you will instantly recognise as well as new music by Produced in Scotland with songs you know plus others specially written by renowned Fife musician, Willie Logan.

The show, directed by Lorraine Dobie, runs for 15 shows only in the intimacy of Lime Theatre at Greenside in Nicolson Square. All the cast and crew are local students gaining experience in performance and stage craft with tuition and guidance from industry professionals.

