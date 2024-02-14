Edinburgh Fringe star Puddles Pity Party gig is huge coup for Kirkcaldy's Kings Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s a huge coup for the Esplanade venue, and the only Scottish date on his new UK tour. Puddles, the six foot eight, melancholy clown with the most amazing voice is at the venue on Thursday, March 21. His show in Kirkcaldy is one of a handful of UK dates which include London and Liverpool, after gigs in a number of US cities. Ticket info at https://www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/

Puddles was created by American singer and entertainer, Mike Grier, and has wowed audiences across the globe. He was a quarter-finalists in the 2017 series of America’s Got Talent and returned for their 2020 champions show. He has also been a massive hit at the Fringe where he made his debut in 2015. In January 2019 he began a headline act residency at Caesars Palace

The sad singing clown takes classic songs from many groups and stars - an eclectic soundtrack from Pink Floyd to Britney Spears - and creates a life-affirming show which features silent comedy, and gentle audience participation as he wanders round the room, inviting people on stage without ever speaking out loud. Some will join him for a song, others will simply be part of the evening whether it’s having some cake or donning a few props - all done with warmth and kindness as videos are blended in perfectly to tell a complete story.

Puddle Pity Party is coming to Fife for the very first time (Pic: Submitted)

There are also full audience sing-alongs, while Puddles can often be found welcoming you into the venue, and staying behind afterwards for photos and meet and greets - all in character as the silent, sad but always personable clown.

His incredible baritone voice has captivated fans across the globe, transforming the emotion of many classic power ballads, and developing a massive online fan base with over 425,000 supporters on Facebook, 800-,000 Youtube subscribers generating more than 20million views.