Vicki Rennie (42), who is a volunteer at Nourish, decided to take part in the tough 13.1 mile race after the charity supported her family as her adult son Marc has additional needs.

She said: “I’ve been volunteering at Nourish for around six months as it’s a charity that is very close to my heart.

Vicki (second from the right) with members of her running club, Run Sum.

"The half marathon was a tough race which was made harder when my music stopped playing at around 10 miles in.

"Thankfully my friend Norah was running alongside me and she kept me motivated to keep going.

"I kept asking the marshals where the finish line was and they kept saying it’s around the next corner, but it wasn’t, it was three corners and it felt like an eternity to get there.”

Vicki said that she had raised over £300, but the cash was still coming in and that she is planning more running fundraisers to help the charity.

"I’ve had some fantastic support from people who have donated and I’m planning on running the Kirkcaldy half marathon in August to raise more funds,” she said.

"I really couldn’t have completed the Edinburgh half marathon without the support of my running club, Run Sum, the support from my family who have not seen me much while I’ve been training, or Nourish for motivating me to challenge myself.”

Lynne Scott, Nourish chief executive paid tribute to Vicki’s efforts pounding the streets of the capital.She said: “Vicki is one of our fantastic volunteers who is always going that step further to do what she can to help us.

"She now has her whole family involved too, with her husband John helping us out with some handy jobs both in our family support centre and our community hub, and her children all keen to join the volunteer team.