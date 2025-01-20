Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Education could be a key battle ground in next month’s budget proposals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A public meeting held in Glenrothes last week attracted a huge turn out to discuss the impact of any cuts as well classroom violence and current staffing resources.

Parents and teachers were joined by local and national politicians and union leaders at the event which said that Fife schools cannot handle any further cuts. It came just weeks before Fife Council debates its spending plans for the forthcoming year - and was a clear message to councillors who face some challenging decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organised by, Fife EIS, the local branch of Scotland’s largest education trade union it was attended both online and in person by approximately 300 people. The audience included Councillor David Ross, leader of Fife Council, Councillor Kathleen Leslie, education scrutiny convener, Jenny Gilruth MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Education, and Richard Baker MP for Glenrothes and Mid Fife.

The top table at the EIS meeting (Pic: Danyel VanReenen)

The union called the meeting as rumours about cuts and savings spread ahead of Fife Council’s 2025/26 budget discussions.

“I know people deserve quality education,” said secretary Jane McKeown said. "Investing in education is not just an extra expense, it is an investment in our children, young people and their future health and happiness."

In September, council finance officers estimated that the Kingdom could be looking at a £17m budget gap for the upcoming year, and Fife EIS claimed that the council has been “preparing cuts” to plug that projected gap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local authority has not released any indication of potential cuts, and budget details have yet to be seen by the public. However, Council Leader David Ross (Labour) revealed that difficult decisions are on the horizon, and he suggested that ambiguous savings measures are being considered.

The packed meeting at Rothes Halls (Pic: Danyel VanReenen)

Assuming a 3% council tax increase, Cllr Ross said the council is still looking at a £13.5 million black hole. “We can only bridge that gap by making savings or cuts to service or by raising Council Tax,” he said. “To do this by Council Tax rises alone would mean an increase of nearly 10%. We’re all aware of the cost of living pressures on families and individuals across Fife.

“We all know that schools, teachers and education are facing significant pressures across the country and Fife is no different. Education makes up nearly half of our budget so if we don’t take an element of savings from it, then it doubles the pressure for savings on the rest of our local services – such as social care, maintaining our roads, and keeping our streets clean.”

Regardless, of the pressures Fife’s SNP, Lib-Dem and Conservative group leaders all promised that they won’t consider cuts to teacher numbers. However, parents and teachers still left the meeting feeling frustrated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've heard an awful lot about the fact that maybe there’s not going to be any cuts and we’re going to keep things as they are, but I’ve come here representing children and staff at a local primary school. They tell me that with a three-fold increase in violence there has not been a three-fold increase in staff to cope with that violence," the woman said.

The meeting heard concerns over staffing numbers, violence in class and worries over more budget cuts

"What I’ve heard loudly is that we need more teachers, more pupil support assistants, and more ASN staff and all I'm hearing at a local level in Fife is ‘well we won’t cut it'. That’s not what I came here to ask for."

Following the meeting, Fife EIS said local teachers and parents have pledged to continue working together until the situation is improved.

“We understand that education officials have been looking to ‘review’ funding formulas which allocate staff so the public meeting seems to have had a positive impact already,” Fife EIS publicity officer Graeme Keir said. “No councillor was clear on how any cuts may impact schools, and it is unlikely they will share this information before the budget is finalised in February.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The call for help also came from teachers who highlighted concern over violence in classrooms, of violence and staff stretched to breaking point.

Ms McKeown said they are still “vastly under-reporting” violent incidents in classrooms.

"I'm aware of staff in my year who could be filling out five or six forms every single day," she said. “Somebody told me the other day she filled in 36 reports since she returned from being off unwell, and about six days later it was up to 52 forms. That’s from one person in one school."

Jill and Chris,parents of a secondary school student, agreed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve had to write a letter to our head about a teacher being physically touched in class,” said Jill. “My daughter watched an adult assaulted in a classroom and they’re trying to sweep it under the rug – that’s not okay.”

The number of violent incidents has nearly tripled from pre-covid levels - it’s an issue that has been discussed time and over again by Fife councillors as a top priority.

“I would say that Fife is probably the best local authority in Scotland for allowing violent incident reporting and that is part of the reason our figures are so high,” Ms McKeown said. “But that is not the whole story. Our numbers are high because they are high and we’re still vastly under-reporting.”

Parents urged the council to release school specific figures about violent incidents for transparency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it’s important we know where we’re sending our children,” Chris said. “Most parents I know look beyond the education results. I’d rather my child didn’t learn as much but was safe rather than be in a school that’s dangerous.”

However, Ms McKeown and other council group leaders were hesitant to make such data to the public.

Ms McKeown said: “Just because a school is reporting doesn’t necessarily mean that school has the highest levels. It may be that it's just better at being more open. I can quote a school whose figures are very low, but I know for a fact that the actual numbers should be much higher.”

Among those in attendance was Jenny Gilruth, MSP for Glenrothes and also Cabinet Secretary for education. With the money from Holyrood, she insisted there was no need for any cuts to education in Fife - and urged the local authority to rule them out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think the budget provision from [Holyrood] allows them to do that,” she told attendees. “In government, it’s my job to protect education, to fight my corner and make sure I get more money into the budget. This year, I got more money into the education budget. Its gone up by just over 3% so we have extra money for teacher numbers,” she said.

According to her, the proposed Holyrood budget also makes provision for an extra £29 million worth of investment for ASN.

However, the union pushed back, with Ms McKeown arguing that the 3% increase is probably still a “real terms” budget cut when compared with the rate of inflation.

Richard Baker, Labour MP for Glenrothes and Mid Fife, also spoke about the “immense pressures” facing education budgets across the UK, and believes there are “key stresses” on areas such as additional support needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’m really worried from a national perspective where we have real terms cuts on the Scottish Government. That affects education as well. I’m concerned about the overall situation and hope we can see a way forward.

“But the bottom line is that nationally, at a Scottish Government level, we need more resources in education.”