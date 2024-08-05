Eight Fife projects share £37,000 of funding thanks to St Andrews Community Trust

Graham Watson, Hospital Nursing Staff, and David Murray with 'RITA' technology. (Pic: submitted)

Eight local projects have received support from St Andrews Community Trust in its latest round of funding.

The initiatives will share a total of £37,493 between them.

St Andrews League of Hospital Friends was one of the organisations to benefit. It received £4450 to support the purchase of Reminiscence Interactive Therapy Activities or ‘RITA’ equipment for the St Andrews Community Hospital. RITA is an innovative digital touch-screen therapy system that provides patients access to entertainment, games, and other leisure activities as part of their day-to-day care and recovery. The system is primarily used to support older adults with cognitive impairment such as those with dementia.

Graham Watson, Chairman of St Andrews League of Hospital Friends, said the organisation was “delighted” to receive the grant. He said: “This funding, along with a matched contribution from St Andrews League of Hospital Friends, has enabled the purchase of two computer-based pieces of equipment, one each for ward 1 and ward 2 of the local community hospital. This is the first collaboration of this kind between our two local charities, and we hope this can lead to further collaborative projects to improve the health and wellbeing of our local population.

“The ambition with this project is to improve the treatment of patients particularly those with dementia. RITA is a flexible tool that can improve the mood and well-being of patients, provide stimulation through meaningful activities, and improve communications between staff and patients. It is anticipated that this will result in a reduction of hospital incidents, a reduction in patient falls, and an improvement in patients’ sleep/wake pattern.”

Other projects receiving funding included Leuchars Station Welfare Team, which was set up to provide support for the military community in Leuchars, was given a donation of £1500 to aid a community family fun day in August that will see service personnel and people from the local community enjoy food, small rides, games, face painting, live music, a magician, and much more. Last year’s event was a great success with over 400 people in attendance.

The City of St Andrews Pipe Band received £3585 to support the purchase of tartan kilts, learner bagpipes, as well as piping and drumming accessories. The pipe band promotes the playing of highland bagpipes and drums in both competitive and/or social fields, as well as the teaching of piping and drumming particularly to young people living within the local area. The group currently has around 45 members with an age range of 8-85, at least half of these being of school age.

The full list of award recipients from the current round of funding were 201 Telephone Box Gallery, City of St Andrews Pipe Band, Families First St Andrews, Friends of Craigtoun Park, Inclusive Surfing Scotland, Leuchars Station Welfare Team, St Andrews Environmental Network and St Andrews League of Hospital Friends.

The latest round of funding brings the total awarded by the trust to community groups to more than £1.2million since 2010, with 406 projects receiving financial support during that time.

The Community Trust was established in 2010 to distribute funds generated by St Andrews Links Trust through the protection and exploitation of trademarks associated with the St Andrews names and the town crest of the Royal Burgh.

The Community Trust has three application windows every year and applicants are encouraged to come forward, either for the first time or as a previous applicant with a new project to share. The next meeting of the Trust takes place in October 2024, to find out more about the Trust and how to apply for funding, please visit www.standrewscommunitytrust.org