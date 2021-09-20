Eight projects in the region awarded funding from the Fife Equality Community Grants scheme

Fife Centre for Equalities (FCE) has announced the first set of projects in the region to be awarded the Fife Equality Community Grants – a local funding initiative developed in partnership with The National Lottery Community Fund and members of Fife Equalities Forum.

The first of two rounds of Fife Equality Community Grants received 19 applications in total. After much deliberation by an assessment panel, eight projects have been awarded £300 each to proceed with their project ideas. These projects will demonstrate that a small grant can help them to widen the education for children and young people, support the well-being of their community or leave a heritage legacy for future generations.

The projects chosen are: Seafield Environmental Group – promotion of beach clean-ups; Fife Bangladeshi Association – Bengali Educational Materials for Children and Young People, Community in Cupar – Care Packages and Food Donations for Minority Ethnic Families, Fife Crafty Carers – Materials for Crafty Carers, New Beginnings – Personalised Self-Care Packages of members of Men Shed, Transgender Fife – Provision of Safe Space for Members’ Meetings, Valleyfield Heritage Project – Miners Wives Art Mural and Wild Fife Babies and Bairns – Outdoor Educational Materials for Babies and Bairns.

Seafield Beach clean-up: Some of the volunteers from Seafield Environmental Group with the rubbish they had collected from the beach at a clean up in May this year.

Nina Munday, chief executive, Fife Centre for Equalities, said: “All applications received are worthy projects however, with limited funds, the panel need to base their decisions on widening community benefits across Fife. I believe the panel has chosen eight very diverse and meaningful projects to be first set of awardees for this pilot funding pot. We are eager to hear more about how the projects progress and learn about their achievements.”

“The grants are now available for the second phase of applications; we would encourage other groups to get in touch and share their funding ideas with us. Our staff are happy to assist groups to complete the application form or to answer any questions. Contact us on 01592 645310 or [email protected] to find out more.”

Fife Equality Community Grants are now re-open for applications. Local groups can apply for any amount from £100 to £300 and it is anticipated 12 grants will be made available in the next phase. The deadline for applications is October 1.

Nina Munday, chief executive, Fife Centre for Equalities.

