College bosses started a consultation at the end of last month, involving its leadership team and trade unions. It said only “a very small minority of students served by SRUC are residents at Elmwood campus” and it is looking at alternative options, but stressed the consultation is in its early days and no decisions have been taken.

A statement said: “Elmwood is operating at a significant deficit which is caused, in particular, by two areas of campus: the golf course and the student residences, and consideration over whether these areas should remain a part of the campus will be the focus of the upcoming consultation. “It said the college was “experiencing a time of great change” as it “develops and enhances our institution” but warned: “Given the current financial climate, we must give careful consideration to ensuring budget is spent where it will be most beneficial to the institution, to the continued successful operation of Elmwood Campus as part of SRUC’s overall place-based strategy, and in providing quality of opportunities and experience to our students. Updates following the consultation will be made available in due course.”The Students Association has begun to gather views on campus. In a message to students, it said it was “shocked and saddened” by the proposals and was aware that “many students will be affected - particularly the most vulnerable students who are dependent on accommodation.”