Elmwood College to downsize: SRUC reviews courses, student support to be limited

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The financial position of the long-established campus has been described as “non-sustainable” with the axe poised over its animal care operations as the SRUC quits its building at the end of term. Horticulture will be left with minimal facilities, while professional golf courses will be phased out and replaced with a new area of sustainable golf development.

The college was described as a “highly expensive infrastructure that is not fit for purpose” and its student numbers, while stable, have not grown and are well below the capacity of the buildings. It said an important feature of its plans for Elmwood is the introduction of a new academic model that will include new courses starting from September as it shifts to more work-based courses and distance learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The biggest hit is set to centre on animal care where the SRUC said “it has not been possible” to find a delivery model. Hopes of keeping the existing facility as it left the rest of the building were “not viable” - neither were the costs of a new build or refurbishment.

The SRUC is scaling back and making changes to its operations at Elmwood College (Pic: Submitted)

Animal care/vet nursing also represents a disproportionate percentage of the total SRUC educational provision at 30% and this - together with a Scottish Funding Council reduction in funded credits for further education provision - led to “the regrettable conclusion that we will no longer deliver animal care from this site unless a radically different delivery method is developed.”

Student support services are also under the microscope. There will be no fully serviced canteen or library. Facilities needed for learning resources, catering and cleaning will be investigated but it is anticipated that it will not be of an equivalent size to the current model as it moves away from on-site education.Staff associated with cross-SRUC functions who are based in Elmwood but do not need to work within the campus could also be looking at remote working or alternative arrangements.

The new model is expected to be finalised by the end of next month with individual consultations with staff affected pencilled in for April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week’s meetings also outlined proposals for the food and drink courses, which are predominantly online or in school, together with a Modern Apprenticeship in Food and Drink Operations at level 5. On golf course management, It wants to build a modern apprenticeship which will, in time, lead to a degree and post graduate, but professional golf will be phased out and replaced with a new area of Sustainable Golf Development. Day and block release for horticulture will not be affected as schools provision across SRUC is reviewed “with a view to ensure that courses lead to progression within SRUC and do not require excessive pastoral support.”

A college statement said: “To ensure that Elmwood is financially sustainable and continues to thrive as an integral part of SRUC into the future, we need to reduce the physical footprint of the campus. Regrettably, this means that we will exit the main building at the end of this term and will utilise Elmwood House and our horticultural facilities to deliver our courses going forward.

“There will be implications for the way animal care courses are delivered. We are working with staff to develop a new and different – and financially viable – delivery model for animal care. We want to ensure the core delivery of this subject continues at Elmwood.”