Emergency repairs carried out after Kirkcaldy street cabinet sparks electrocution fears

The cabinet sits just metres from a children’s play park and reportedly had wires and sharp metal edges exposed, with suggestions that it has been damaged for more than six months.

One local resident said: “Kids could touch the exposed bare wires and the equipment inside it, along with the danger of cuts from the sharp metal edges.”

Fife Council said that the cabinet had been identified as being owned by Virgin Media, and that urgent repairs were set to be carried out by the company on Tuesday.

The street cabinet has now reportedly been repaired by Virgin Media (Pic: Google Maps/Submitted)