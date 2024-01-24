News you can trust since 1871
Emergency repairs carried out after Kirkcaldy street cabinet sparks electrocution fears

Residents on East March Street in Kirkcaldy have raised concerns over the state of a street cabinet they branded dangerous – forcing emergency repairs to be carried out.
By Callum McCormack
Published 24th Jan 2024, 16:19 GMT
The cabinet sits just metres from a children’s play park and reportedly had wires and sharp metal edges exposed, with suggestions that it has been damaged for more than six months.

One local resident said: “Kids could touch the exposed bare wires and the equipment inside it, along with the danger of cuts from the sharp metal edges.”

Fife Council said that the cabinet had been identified as being owned by Virgin Media, and that urgent repairs were set to be carried out by the company on Tuesday.

The street cabinet has now reportedly been repaired by Virgin Media (Pic: Google Maps/Submitted)The street cabinet has now reportedly been repaired by Virgin Media (Pic: Google Maps/Submitted)
The street cabinet has now reportedly been repaired by Virgin Media (Pic: Google Maps/Submitted)

A Virgin Media spokesperson said: “Once notified of the issue, we quickly sent an engineer to visit the site and repair the damaged cabinet. We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused local residents.”

