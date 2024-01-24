Emergency repairs carried out after Kirkcaldy street cabinet sparks electrocution fears
The cabinet sits just metres from a children’s play park and reportedly had wires and sharp metal edges exposed, with suggestions that it has been damaged for more than six months.
One local resident said: “Kids could touch the exposed bare wires and the equipment inside it, along with the danger of cuts from the sharp metal edges.”
Fife Council said that the cabinet had been identified as being owned by Virgin Media, and that urgent repairs were set to be carried out by the company on Tuesday.
A Virgin Media spokesperson said: “Once notified of the issue, we quickly sent an engineer to visit the site and repair the damaged cabinet. We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused local residents.”