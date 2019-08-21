Emergency services search Kirkcaldy coast for missing woman

Emergency services in Fife are searching for a missing woman at the Kirkcaldy coast.

Police, Coastguard, and the RNLI are involved in the hunt, which is focusing on the whereabouts of a missing 30-year-old woman.

Eye-witnesses reported a heavy police presence this morning in the Seafield area of Kirkcaldy, along with that of the Coastguard.

Police dogs and the Kinghorn RNLI are also involved in the search.

