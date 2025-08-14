End of an era as WHSmith name vanishes from Fife shopping centre
The store has unveiled its new name of TGJones after the parent company sold the business to private equity firm Modella Capital in a £76m deal. The long-established WHSmith shop in the Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes, has now had its branding changed as part of the transformation.
Lorraine Aubertin, cluster manager said: “Seeing the new storefront being installed and putting on our TGJones uniforms for the first time has been a great moment. There’s a real sense of pride among the whole team. We’re excited for what’s ahead, and ready to grow with the new brand and offer our customers an even better experience as TGJones.”
The name WHSmith will eventually disappear from all High Streets across the UK, marking the end of several centuries in our town centres - its first store opened in London in 1792.
WHSmith has outlets in Dunfermline and Cupar as well as inside Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy. Its. branch in Kirkcaldy’s High Street closed early in 2021 after the company said it was “unable to continue to trade viably from this location” and opted to leave after the lease expired. The shop remains unoccupied four years on.