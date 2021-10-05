Christians Against Poverty (CAP) is one of a number of free debt counselling services available and the charity has a debt centre covering Burntisland and Kirkcaldy, which is supported by Burntisland Parish Church.

Debt centre manager Pamela Henderson believes Fifers are set to be hit by the ‘perfect storm’ which will push many over the edge into debt with the rise in energy costs, the end of the furlough scheme and the removal of the Universal Credit top-up.

Pamela said some may be faced with the stark choice of whether to eat or heat their homes: “Many of our clients have said that the Universal Credit uplift was a lifeline during Covid and with the news just now of rising energy prices, their financial situation will now mean choices of food or heating especially with the colder weather coming in.

Debt centre manager Pamela Henderson is preparing for large numbers of people needing support at the Christians Against Poverty (CAP) Debt Centre in Kirkcaldy and Burntisland as people will have to get support with debt due to increasing costs and reduced income.

Instead of being able to get through, it’s a case of basic survival,” she said.

She said the service CAP offers is free to anyone and is just a phone call away with a freephone number.

CAP debt centre manager Pamela Henderson

Pamela will visit clients to discuss their situation then a specialist team will process all their information to come up with a route out of debt. Through CAP’s person centred approach, clients are supported all through their journey to going debt free.

She is keen to let people know that they should come forward and not worry about being embarrassed or guilty about their debt.

Pamela continued: “Many of our clients wait for up to three years before coming to get debt help because of shame or embarrassment. They feel trapped. We want people to know that our service is free, professional and open to anyone, there’s no judgement.”

If you need help with problem debt then call Christians Against Poverty on the freephone number 0800 328 0006 or visit the website www.capuk.org.

