There are also worries that families could be forced to choose between heating and eating this winter as fuel bills spiral and a Universal Credit top-up is set to be cut.

The UK Government’s furlough scheme is also set to end this Thursday, which, many believe, could see a lot of people being made redundant.

Joyce Leggate, chairman of Kirkcaldy Foodbank, said she is worried about the impact all of these factors could have on families in the town, many of whom might already be struggling.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joyce Leggate, chairman of Kirkcaldy Foodbank. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

She said: “We are very concerned about the potential impact of the rise in energy prices and the cut to Universal Credit on Kirkcaldy Foodbank as it will impact significantly on the households we support.

“The combination of increased costs, reduced income and the winter will have an adverse impact on many local households.

“The stark choice many could face is having to choose between eating and heating their homes – this is certainly the experience some individuals have had in the past. Most probably we are looking at a bleak winter with the cut to Universal Credit, energy price increases and potential food shortages.”

Joyce said many locals have voiced their fears to foodbank volunteers: “Many are concerned and we are encouraging them to speak to welfare support workers and CARF to enable them to maximise their income.”

Asked if she expects more people to end up using Kirkcaldy Foodbank this year compared with last winter she said: “ This concerns us greatly. We are a voluntary organisation run by volunteers and relying on donations from the public.

"We are not government funded (apart from some funding during lockdown last year) and people may have to realise that we might not be able to fill the gaps that these changes may bring.”

She added: “We distribute around 1200 parcels each month at present and an increase may not be sustainable with the resources we have.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.