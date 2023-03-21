Energy summit: Businesses join forces at MP’s seminar to tackle spiralling costs

It is being organised by Neale Hanvey, MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, amid fears the price hike could cause more business casualties than the pandemic.

With many companies coming to the end of fixed-tariff contracts, the Alba politician fears there could be a number of closures unless action is taken.

He has organised the summit for Tuesday, March 28 at Fife Ice Arena - and has issued a call to businesses across his constituency struggling with commercial energy bills to come along.

Neale Hanvey with Billy Hanafin, manager of Fife Ice Arena, where the summit will be held.

Mr Hanvey believes one solution to rocketing costs could be a collective negotiation with a single supplier, or bulk energy purchasing at a community level, and will explore various options at the meeting.

In response to last week’s budget announcement, the MP hopes to see a community-led approach that could be extended to domestic customers.

Mr Hanvey said: “Yet another Tory budget has come and gone, yet the plight of Scottish businesses has once again been ignored. The constituencies pipeline links to the northeast of Scotland for carbon capture and offshore storage has been side-lined yet again.

“Pulling together at a local level is vital as both the UK and Scottish governments have failed to provide any meaningful response to this crisis. Continuing fuel poverty in energy-rich Scotland is indefensible.”He highlighted how Kirkcaldy-based MPH Group, has already brought forward community initiatives such as Heat 2 Eat which has seen over £11,000 donated to Brighter Futures Health Hub.

Fife charities are now set to benefit from a further year-long commitment as MPH Group and boiler manufacturer Navien, continue their pledge to donate £100 for every Navien Combi Crossover boiler installed in Fife.

Mr Mclean told us “Having the backing of our partner Navien means these efforts – and the impact on people’s lives – are further amplified, so we’re grateful they’ve joined us in committing their support for the whole year.

