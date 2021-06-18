England vs Scotland: McDonald’s rolls back prices 25 years to mark the return of international football’s oldest rivalry for Euro 2020 Wembley game
McDonald’s has rolled its menu prices back to what they were when Scotland played England during Euro 96 – pretty much 25 years ago to the day.
To celebrate the two nations going head to head in the Euro 2020 Group D clash at Wembley Stadium on Friday evening, McDonald’s has discounted two core menu items.
The McMuffin will be reduced to 99p, giving customers a saving of £1, and the Big Mac discounted to just £1.79 – £1.70 less than usual.
A spokesperson for the fast food chain said: “With breakfast, lunch and dinner covered, all you need to do is sit back, relax (if you can!) and enjoy the footy.
“We might have ‘Mc’ in our name but the only side we’re picking is fries.”
The offers are available exclusively on the My McDonald’s App – simply download it here to get access Friday’s menu deals and more.