Entries open for 18th annual Gillian Parsons Golf Memorial Day which has raised £136,000 for Maggie’s Fife

One of the longest established fundraisers for our Maggie’s Centre tees up for its 18th year later this summer.

The Gillian Parsons Memorial Golf Day will take place at Dunnikier Park Golf Club, Kirkcaldy, on Sunday, August. 25 - and entries are now open.

The event, which is open to both men and women, has raised more than £136,000 for our cancer care centre which is based in the grounds of the Victoria Hospital in the Lang Toun.

Gillian used Maggie's in Edinburgh after her cancer diagnosis and found great comfort from the wonderful staff and users. She was an active friend of Maggie's Fife, helping fundraise during the initial building stage, although she didn’t see the centre open.

Dave Foster and Shona Hutchison are the driving forces behind the annual Gillian Parsons Memorial Gold Day (Pic: Submitted)

Entry is now open for teams of four who wish to sign up and is excellent value at just £200. This includes a round of golf, a bacon roll with hot drink on arrival, followed by a two-course meal on return to the clubhouse. There will be prizes for the top three placed teams, as well as for those victorious in the various in play competitions, which include longest drive and nearest to pin.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available, with the option to back one of the 18 holes for £100 with all money going to Maggie’s Fife. To book please contact organiser Shona Hutchison on 07736 642 969 or email [email protected]. To make a donation, please visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gillian-parsons-memorial-golf-day and you can also keep up to date with the golf day by liking www.facebook.com/MaggiesGolf/

Shona said: “We were delighted to have had such a tremendous response to the event last year, raising over £6000. I am really looking forward to the golf day this year and raising some much-needed funds for Maggie’s. We’re so grateful to all those who support the event, either through taking part, sponsorship or donating prizes. It’s really touching to see how supportive people are towards the event, even after all these years”.

Golf day organiser Dave Foster added: “It really is a great value day out, on a super golf course and the atmosphere is warm and welcoming. We had a great time last year, was wonderful to see familiar faces again, and hopefully we’ll have some new ones join us this year. We look forward to another great day of golf and raising as much as we can to support the important work at Maggie’s.”

The continued commitment of the organisers was praised by Maggie’s team in Kirkcaldy.

Natalie Fairfoul from Maggie’s said: “The golf day has always been a hugely important fundraising event for the centre, and we are so grateful for the funds raised which have been so important in helping us continue to be here for people with cancer and their loved ones in the community.”

She added: “We are really looking forward to this brilliant day.

