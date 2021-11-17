Seafield Environmental Group has raised concerns surrounding the lack of trained lifeguards on the popular beach as more people than ever are finding themselves in difficulty and needing to be rescued from the water.

Recently, a wild swimmer had to be rescued by lifeboat crews as they struggled in 1.5m high waves at the beach.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The environmental group has called for a lifeguard to be posted on Seafield Beach..

Sally Walsh, secretary and volunteer co-ordinator of the group, said: “In recent months I have noticed a significant increase in visitors at Seafield Beach since lockdown ended.

“As travel abroad is still potentially unsafe, the beach saw an influx of people, particularly during the spring and summer months.

"Along with keeping the beach and coastal path clean, our group members also keep an eye on swimmers and water sports enthusiasts.

“Several times we have called lifeguards because swimmers have strayed too far from the shore.

Secretary and volunteer co-ordinator of Seafield Environmental Group, Sally Walsh. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

“I have been advocating for a lifeguard at Seafield Beach, and this has risen to the top of our list.”

Sally said the group feels let down by the lack of a lifeguard when other beaches close by have one posted.

She said: “We visited several beaches in Fife as a group, and learned that the majority of beaches near Kirkcaldy have lifeguards – Kinghorn, Burntisland, Silver Sands in Aberdour, Leven beach and Elie to name a few, but none on Seafield.

“The presence of a lifeguard at Seafield would create a sense of safety for visitors and our community.

“Just this month, there was an incident at the shore of the beach where someone was rescued by Kinghorn RNLI.

“The development of leisure and tourism in this area is being discussed and it is necessary that we establish our priorities first, including the installation of lifeguards.”

Fife Coast & Countryside Trust (FCCT) and Fife Council facilitate RNLI Lifeguard cover at a number of beaches across the region, including, Aberdour Silver Sands, Burntisland Beach, Leven Beach, Elie Harbour, and St Andrews East and West Sands.

Robbie Blyth, head of operations at FCCT, said: “Historically the listed beaches during the summer season are deemed greater risk due to the footfall and the infrastructure surrounding them e.g. access, additional facilities, popularity and water quality.

"We recognise that the Fife Coastline has many beaches potentially suitable for bathing etc however it’s not practical to provide beach lifeguards at every beach location.

“We would always advocate open water swimmers and paddlers take a sensible approach and in the first instance consider using a beach with beach lifeguard cover.

"Alternatively, swim with a buddy and look out for each other and it’s always best practice to let someone know when you are heading for open water and what time you will be back.

"Like many other beaches in Fife, public rescue equipment has always been installed at Seafield Beach, and when entering the water we ask that the public take sensible actions to reduce risk to themselves and others.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.