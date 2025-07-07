Epic trek from Kirkcaldy home to Speyside to mark children’s charity’s 150th

Young people are mapping the history of a leading children’s charity with an epic trek witch started in Fife this week.

The intrepid teenagers are marking the 150th anniversary of Aberlour Children’s Charity walking from Kirkcaldy, where its first residential house opened in 1967, to the Speyside village where it all began in 1875.

The 150-mile Big Walk – 154 miles to be precise - will take one month, and end at the site of the orphanage in Aberlour, now demolished, which opened its doors to disadvantaged children in 1875 and led to the charity named after the village. The walkers left the house in the Lang Toun on Monday to begin the spectacular long walk north that will take them through the Cairngorms where they will camp in the wilderness.

The charity, one of the most respected children’s charities in the UK, operates seven children’s houses with each providing a safe home to young people unable to live with their families. The five houses across Fife and two in the Highlands are at the heart of their communities, close to schools and parks, and provide loving homes for children, who have often suffered childhood trauma.

The charity's 150th anniversary starts from its first house which was opened in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Submitted)

The completion of the walk, supported by Aberlour-based shortbread giant Walkers, will be celebrated by a party at one of the residential houses in Inverness on August 7.

Lynne Reid, head of residential admissions and programmes, said: “Our young people were determined to help celebrate our anniversary and decided walking 150 miles for 150 years was the perfect way. We have planned the route carefully with expert help and everyone is excited and looking forward to the adventure. All the preparations have been made and we are only hoping the weather cooperates and keeps our socks dry.”

The Big Walk will raise money for a special fund, helping children living in Aberlour’s residential houses to share activities and experiences with their families and strengthen those relationships.

You can pledge a donation via the walk’s online fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/sycamore and follow its progress online.

