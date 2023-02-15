Ernest Nicholson: CCTV images released in bid to trace missing Fife man

Ernest Nicholson was reported missing on the morning of Monday, February 13, and is believed to be in the West Fife area. Police say the 57-year old was last seen on CCTV in the Turnstone Road area of Dunfermline around 6.15am.

He is described as 5ft 8in tall and is bald.

When Ernest was last seen he was wearing blue jeans or trousers, a grey jacket with black sleeves, black boots and a grey/black woollen hat. He was also carrying a distinctive green camouflage rucksack.

Sergeant Derek Radcliffe said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for Ernest’s welfare as he has not been seen or heard from now for two days.

“I would appeal to anyone who recognises him or who may have seen someone matching his description in the Fife area, since the early hours of Monday morning, to please come forward.

“I would also appeal to Ernest himself. If you see this appeal, make contact with us.”