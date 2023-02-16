Ernest Nicholson was reported missing on the morning of Monday, February 13, and was believed to be in the West Fife area.

Police said tonight he had been traced – just a day after CCTV images of him were released in a fresh appeal to find him.

The 57-year old had last seen on CCTV in the Turnstone Road area of Dunfermline.

