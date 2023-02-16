News you can trust since 1871
Ernest Nicholson: police trace man reported missing in Fife

Police have traced a man reported missing in Fife.

By Allan Crow
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Ernest Nicholson was reported missing on the morning of Monday, February 13, and was believed to be in the West Fife area.

Police said tonight he had been traced – just a day after CCTV images of him were released in a fresh appeal to find him.

The 57-year old had last seen on CCTV in the Turnstone Road area of Dunfermline.

Ernest Nicholson was reported missing on Monday morning
Police thanked everyone who shared their social media appeals.

