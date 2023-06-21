Estate agent closes Kirkcaldy town centre office
Your Move has closed its office on the corner of Whytescausway, and moved staff to two other branches as part of a centralisation process.
It leaves the Lang Toun with an empty unit in a prominent spot at the entrance to the pedestrianised zone.
The office has been an estate agents for several decades, but will now be part of the estate agents operations in North Street, Glenrothes.
Steve Hardaker, the franchisee who independently owns and manages the Your Move network of branches in Scotland said: “As part of a review of business operations we’ve decided to centralise business operations and merge our branch in Kirkcaldy into our branch in Glenrothes. Colleagues have been relocated, either to our Glenrothes or Dalgety Bay branch, and all customers informed of the change in location.”