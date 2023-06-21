News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Police search river after woman, 22 ‘vanished’ from her home
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree

Estate agent closes Kirkcaldy town centre office

One of the longest established estate agents has moved out of Kirkcaldy town centre.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 21st Jun 2023, 11:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 11:27 BST

Your Move has closed its office on the corner of Whytescausway, and moved staff to two other branches as part of a centralisation process.

It leaves the Lang Toun with an empty unit in a prominent spot at the entrance to the pedestrianised zone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The office has been an estate agents for several decades, but will now be part of the estate agents operations in North Street, Glenrothes.

Your Move has vacated its premises on the corner of Whytescauseway in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Free Press)Your Move has vacated its premises on the corner of Whytescauseway in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Free Press)
Your Move has vacated its premises on the corner of Whytescauseway in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Free Press)
Most Popular

Steve Hardaker, the franchisee who independently owns and manages the Your Move network of branches in Scotland said: “As part of a review of business operations we’ve decided to centralise business operations and merge our branch in Kirkcaldy into our branch in Glenrothes. Colleagues have been relocated, either to our Glenrothes or Dalgety Bay branch, and all customers informed of the change in location.”

Related topics:KirkcaldyGlenrothesNorth StreetDalgety BayScotland