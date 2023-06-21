Estate agent closes Kirkcaldy town centre office

Your Move has closed its office on the corner of Whytescausway, and moved staff to two other branches as part of a centralisation process.

It leaves the Lang Toun with an empty unit in a prominent spot at the entrance to the pedestrianised zone.

The office has been an estate agents for several decades, but will now be part of the estate agents operations in North Street, Glenrothes.

Your Move has vacated its premises on the corner of Whytescauseway in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Free Press)