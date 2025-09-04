Tributes have been paid to Eunice Cameron, a much loved Dysart artist and former teacher whose bronze busts of Adam Smith are located in major universities across the globe. She also had a commission for the late Queen.

She passed away on August 17 after a long illness, aged 77.

Her talents embraced music, the arts, sculpture and more, and after a career in teaching she opened her one studio at her home in Orchard Croft in Dysart - the same place where she also established her own independent school.

Rosemary Potter, chair of Kirkcaldy’s Old Kirk Trust: said: “Eunice rejected the greyness of conformity and would much have preferred the description of creative, artistic rebel. Colour was her thing—colour in her clothes, colour in her hair, colour in her life.”

Eunice Cameron in her antiques and restoration business (Pic: Tanya Scoon)

Kirkcaldy born and bred, Eunice attended Kirkcaldy High School, where she was later to return as a teacher where she was not afraid of a challenge and chose to work with children who had difficulties fitting in to the usual social norms– she was a key figure at Melville House, Kirkcaldy High’s behaviour unit and latterly in her own independent Osborne House School, which she opened at Orchardcroft.

Trained at Duncan of Jordanstone Art College at Dundee University, Eunice won several awards and important commissions, including one in 1978 from another Kirkcaldy man Professor William Swinton of Toronto University, for eight bronze busts of Adam Smith which are scattered across the world including Yale University in USA, Toronto University in Canada, Kagawa University in Japan and Durban College.

One went to Kirkcaldy’s Adam Smith College and can now be seen at the Adam Smith Global Foundation’s centre. Her original copy was gifted to the Old Kirk, and restored by Kenny Munro.

Another singular recognition of Eunice’s talent was the commission by Queen Elizabeth II of a silver regimental tabletop centrepiece of Stirling Castle to replace a lost piece. Eunice was proud to have met the late Queen and chatted with her as she showed her the finished work.

Eunice Cameron's sculpture of the Royal Regiment of Scotland for the Queen (Pic: Submitted)

Eunice was also musical and sang with Kirkcaldy Choral Union from her early days as a teenager. She enjoyed that until a couple of years before her death.

She could play wind instruments, and with her partner, Renia Janas, in later years she was a member of various bands playing the euphonium.

With Renia, Eunice found a happy relationship as Renia’s prodigious domestic, practical, musical, and educational talents complemented her artistic and at times bohemian lifestyle.

They shared a fine and at times wicked sense of humour and could relate many funny stories. The death of Renia in 2019 was a severe blow to Eunice.

Eunice Cameron promoting an Outlander themed market in in Dysart in 2016 (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Added Rosemary: “It is difficult to do justice to Eunice in a brief summing up of her life. In the words of one of her friends, who knew her before me, she was an unusual character, funny, amazingly talented, intelligent, sociable challenging, outspoken, tough - a friend who laughed a lot and lived life to the full.

Eunice’s funeral was held at Dunfermline Crematorium on Tuesday, September 2. It is hoped later to hold a gathering of her friends in Kirkcaldy Old Kirk to celebrate her life and artistic legacy.

> With thanks to Rosemary Potter